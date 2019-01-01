Video | Houthi crimes in Taiz

Dammam - Alsharq

violations against civilians in Taiz since its coup against the legitimacy in September 2014.

Since its coup, the Houthi has killed more than 3,229 civilians in Taiz.

In Ta’izz alone, the Houthi has killed more than 704 children by sniping, direct bullets, and targeting houses and markets with missiles.

Even women in Taiz have been attacked by the Houthi, killing more than 394 women in various ways since its coup.

The Houthi has injured more than 16,351 civilians in Taiz.

More than 1,729 children were wounded and injured in Taiz by the weapons of the Houthi.

Since its coup, the Houthi has injured more than 2,484 women in Taiz with various injuries.

The Houthi expelled civilians from their homes in Taiz and displaced families without regard to women and children.

The number of families displaced by the Houthi in Taiz exceeded 3,335.

The houses of civilians in Taiz were damaged by the targeting of the Houthi, most of them completely destroyed.

The number of houses destroyed and damaged by the Houthi in Taiz exceeded 1998.

The Houthi launches its shells at civilian homes in Taiz, killing and wounding women and children, destroying homes and displacing innocent people.

The Houthi abducted many Taiz children and most of them were forcibly hidden in secret prisons and tortured.

The Houthi practice systematic torture against the kidnapped sons of Taiz, leaving only dead bodies or people with permanent disabilities.

The Houthi abducted and tortured more than 271 Taiz citizens, carried out 167 cases of enforced concealment and 792 arbitrary detentions.

Many of the kidnapped citizens of Taiz died under torture in the prisons of the Houthi, including journalist Anwar Al-Rukn.

The Houthi killed in Taiz journalists and photographers by sniping or rocket-propelled grenades, including the photographer Mohammed Al Yamani.

The mines of the Houthi laid in Taiz killed more than 714 civilians up to the middle of 2018.

The mines of the Houthi in Taiz killed more than 32 children up to the middle of 2018.

The mines of the Houthi laid in Taiz killed more than 14 women by mid-2018.

Houthi mines in Taiz caused 1132 injuries of civilians, including 38 children and 17 women, and the number of victims continues to increase.

The Houthi targeted historical and archaeological sites in Taiz to distort and obliterate its civilization.

The Houthi targeted schools in Taiz to fight against knowledge and awareness.

The Houthi cut off roads and entrances to Taiz to prevent access of food and medicine.

The Houthi continues its unjust siege on the people of Taiz since 2014.

The Houthi placed siege on Taiz, causing the deterioration of the humanitarian situation of the children of Taiz.

Thousands of families in Taiz suffer from hunger and disease due to the attacks and siege by the Houthi.

During the period from Sep 2014 to Oct 2018, the Houthi rebels explode 160 sites in besieged Taiz including 147 educational facilities and schools.

The siege of the city of Taiz by the Houthi rebels killed 16 people and injured 10,000 with cholera epidemic.

Houthi rebels fire a shell near Freedom Square and injure 9 people, including children, while performing Friday prayers.

3 members of the Yemeni National Army died and others wounded by an improvised explosive device for the Houthi rebels.

Houthi rebels deprive children of their right to learn by blowing up the Milat School west Taiz.

The waste crisis is worsening in the city of Taiz, which predicts health risks and the Houthi rebels continue to impose a blockade.

The total number of abductees and detainees in Yemen by the Houthi rebels during the period from January 1 to June 30 amounted to (87) people.

The total number of enforced disappearances in Yemen by the Houthi rebels during the period from 1 January to 30 June 2018 amounted to (55) people.

Total torture cases in Yemen by the Houthi rebels during the period from 1 January to 30 June 2018 amounted to (4) people.

The total number of people killed by torture by the Houthi rebels during the period from 1 January to 30 June 2018 amounted to (4) persons.

The total number of people in prison by the Houthi rebels during the period from 1 January to 30 June 2018 amounted to (5) persons.

The total number of abductees and detainees (politicians, jurists, media and children) by the Houthi rebels during the period from 1 January to 30 June 2018 amounted to (14) persons.

The total number of disappeared persons (political, jurists, media and children) by the Houthi rebels during the period from 1 January to 30 June 2018 amounted to 2 persons.

The total number of people killed by torture (politicians, lawyers, media, and children) by the Houthi rebels during the period from 1 January to 30 June 2018 amounted to 2 persons.

The Houthi lays its mines indiscriminately inside the city of Taiz without regard to international and humanitarian law.

The mines of the Houthi deployed inside Taiz from September 2014 to June 2018 resulted in 298 dead and 417 injured.

The mines of the Houthi deployed indiscriminately in Taiz between 2014 and 2018 have killed 298 people, including 212 men, 24 women and 53 children.

The mines of the Houthi deployed indiscriminately in Taiz between 2014 and 2018 caused the injury of 417 people, including 328 men, 28 women and 61 children.

The Houthi has deployed three types of mines in Taiz.